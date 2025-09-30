Rishab Shetty breaks silence on language controversy

The pre-release event of Kantara: Chapter 1 in Hyderabad has sparked controversy after actor-director Rishab Shetty addressed the gathering in Kannada while promoting the Telugu version of the film. Many Telugu audiences expressed disappointment, questioning why he didn’t speak in their language during a local promotional event.

Addressing the issue today, Rishab responded without directly referring to the backlash but offered clarity on his stance. “I think in Kannada and because of that, I naturally tend to speak in Kannada. But I also love to learn new languages. When I visit a place, I should not disrespect the language of the land, but sometimes it gets misfired,” he explained.

Emphasizing his identity, Rishab added, “I am a proud Kannadiga who will think, speak, and write in Kannada. At the same time, when I respect Kannada, I equally respect and love other languages. The essence of every language is the same, and I will try to make efforts to speak in other languages too.”

Interestingly, Rishab made these remarks in fluent Hindi, impressing the crowd with his command over the language. However, many pointed out that he still refrained from speaking Telugu, which they expected, given the event was in Hyderabad.

Despite the controversy, excitement remains high as Kantara: Chapter 1 gears up for release on October 2, 2025, with special paid premieres planned on October 1.