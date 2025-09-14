Rishab Shetty & Diljit Dosanjh team up for ‘Kantara Chapter 1’ music album

Filmmaker-actor Rishab Shetty has joined forces with National Award-winning actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh for the music album of the highly anticipated film Kantara Chapter 1. The collaboration was announced with a striking poster shared on Instagram, instantly setting social media abuzz.

Expressing his admiration, Diljit wrote, “Big Brother Rishab Shetty – salute for creating the masterpiece Kantara. I have a personal connection with this movie. When I watched the song ‘Varaha Roopam’ in theaters, I cried with joy. Thanks to Ajaneesh Loknath. I learned a lot from him in just one day.”

This unexpected yet powerful partnership has significantly raised expectations for the upcoming film, which is being bankrolled by Hombale Films under producer Vijay Kiragandur’s banner.

Touted to be a visual spectacle, Kantara Chapter 1 promises to push the boundaries of storytelling and scale. The film features cinematography by Arvind S. Kashyap and a gripping score by B. Ajaneesh Loknath, who had earlier mesmerized audiences with his music in the first installment.

Scheduled for a grand worldwide release on October 2, 2025, the film will hit screens in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali, and English, marking a truly pan-Indian and global experience.

With Dosanjh’s musical touch and Shetty’s vision, Kantara Chapter 1 is poised to become one of the most celebrated cinematic events of 2025.