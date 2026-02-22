Rishab Shetty’s ‘Jai Hanuman’ launched at sacred Anjanadri Betta

After creating a nationwide sensation with Hanu-Man, director Prasanth Varma has officially begun the next chapter of his mythological cinematic universe with Jai Hanuman, casting Rishab Shetty in the divine role of Lord Hanuman.

After months of delay, the ambitious project was finally launched with a traditional pooja ceremony at Anjanadri Betta, a location widely believed to be the birthplace of Lord Hanuman. The spiritually significant venue added a powerful symbolic touch to the film’s formal beginning. Rishab Shetty attended the ceremony along with his wife, actor Teja Sajja, and director Prasanth Varma, all dressed in traditional attire and participating in the sacred rituals.

The film is being produced on a grand scale by Mythri Movie Makers, promising a visually rich and large-scale cinematic experience. Music for the film will be composed by Gowra Hari, further strengthening the technical backbone of the project.

Industry buzz also suggests that Rana Daggubati may appear in a crucial role, although the makers are yet to make any official confirmation regarding the casting.

With a powerful mythological foundation, a celebrated director, and a nationally acclaimed lead actor, Jai Hanuman is already shaping up to be one of the most anticipated big-scale projects in Indian cinema. More updates regarding the shoot schedule and additional cast announcements are expected to be revealed soon.