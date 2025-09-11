Ritika Nayak opens up on her role and journey in ‘Mirai’

Pan-India audiences are eagerly awaiting Mirai, the much-talked-about superhero spectacle starring Teja Sajja. Directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni and produced on a lavish scale by TG Vishwa Prasad and Kriti Prasad under People Media Factory, the film also features Ritika Nayak as the leading lady, alongside Rocking Star Manoj Manchu in a powerful role. With its glimpses, teaser, and trailer already creating massive buzz, Mirai is set for a grand worldwide release on September 12.

At a recent press conference, Ritika shared her excitement and insights about the project. Talking about how she landed the film, she said, “After my debut in Arjuna Kalyanam, I was waiting for a strong role, and Mirai came my way. I immediately loved my character.”

Revealing a bit about her role, Ritika explained, “I play a monk who lives in the Himalayas, a character filled with great energy. I can’t reveal too much, but the action-adventure elements in Mirai will give audiences a thrilling experience.”

On her co-star Teja Sajja, Ritika praised his dedication: “Teja is very professional and sweet. Even when he got injured or fell sick, he never missed being on set. I learned a lot from him.” She also enjoyed working with Manoj Manchu, Jagapathi Babu, and Shriya Saran, calling it a “memorable experience” to share the screen with such talented actors.

Speaking about director Karthik Ghattamaneni, she said, “He is a visionary and very clear on set. He made this film beautifully.” She also lauded composer Hari Goura for delivering stunning songs and a powerful background score.

Concluding, Ritika shared her admiration for Sai Pallavi, citing her as an inspiration, and revealed she is also working on a film with Varun Tej, along with other projects to be announced soon.