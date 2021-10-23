Ritika Singh coming up with a thriller?

Talented actress Ritika Singh, who was seen in films like "Saala Khadoos," "Oh My Kadavule," "Guru" (Telugu remake of "Saala Khadoos") has been very selective about her films. After "Oh My Kadavule," Ritika Singh was not seen in any Tamil or Telugu films.



Meanwhile, the latest news is that Ritika Singh is already shooting for a film titled, "In Car."

As per the reports, 90 percent of the film will be shot in Car and is said to be a different kind of thriller. Being directed by Harshvardhan, "In Car" will have a simultaneous release in Tamil and Telugu languages sometime in 2022.