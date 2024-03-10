Ritu Varma’s regal avatar unveiled from Sree Vishnu’s ‘Swag’

Celebrating her birthday in style, Ritu Varma, the leading lady of Sree Vishnu's upcoming film "Swag," revealed her regal avatar in the first look poster. The film, directed by Hashit Goli, has already generated buzz with its recent title announcement glimpse, and Ritu Varma's majestic portrayal as Queen Rukmini Devi adds to the excitement.

Capturing the essence of royalty, the first look poster showcases Ritu Varma in the role of Queen Rukmini Devi from the VinjamaraVamsham lineage. Her poised and elegant demeanor exudes a sense of regal authority, promising an intriguing character in the film.

Behind the scenes, the visual magic is crafted by Vedaraman Sankaran, while the musical score is orchestrated by Vivek Sagar. ViplavNyshadham takes on the role of editor, ensuring a seamless and engaging narrative.

Leading the art department is GM Shekar, and Nandu Master is choreographing the stunts, promising a visual spectacle that complements the film's captivating storyline. "Swag" is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under People Media Factory, with Vivek Kuchibhotla as the co-producer.

Sree Vishnu, the male lead in the film, has been generating excitement among fans with his upcoming projects, including "Om Bheem Bush," slated for release on March 22, 2024. With Ritu Varma's mesmerizing first look, "Swag" continues to build anticipation as a film that promises a unique blend of regality, drama, and entertainment.



