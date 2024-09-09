Live
Roshan Kanakala’s ‘Mowgli’: First look revealed
Visionary producer TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory, who has been making numerous films featuring a range of actors and distinctive scripts, announced another interesting project today on the auspicious occasion of Vinayaka Chaturthi. Director Sandeep Raaj, who won a national award for his debut film Colour Photo, is set to collaborate with the emerging talent Roshan Kanakala for a contemporary love story set against a forest backdrop.
Sandeep Raaj, the youngest director to win a national award, has crafted another heartfelt story laced with emotional depth akin to Colour Photo. Roshan Kanakala, who received a lot of accolades for his effortless performance and graceful dances, will be seen in a distinct role in the new movie titled, interestingly, ‘Mowgli.’
The first look poster shows Roshan Kanakala in a vest, flaunting his muscles and flashing a charming smile. He is seen with a horse in the middle of a dense forest. As we all know, ‘Mowgli’ is a popular character from ‘The Jungle Book’, and this new story also has a forest backdrop. This visually appealing first look poster looks very pleasant, while Roshan appears cool.
The film will give prominence to both the protagonist and antagonist roles, though the casting for the villain remains under wraps for now.The makers have announced that ‘Mowgli’ will release in the summer of 2025.