Row over Ginna

Vijayawada: The title of a film 'Ginna' in the backdrop of Seven Hills of Tirumala had raked up a political storm in the state.

A film, starring Manchu Vishnu with the title, is ready for release and the teaser, which showed the title – Ginna - rise from behind the Seven Hills, released recently. BJP leader Vishnuvardhan Reddy took objection to this saying that Manchu Vishnu who was also the president of MAA (Movie Artists Association) and had made several comments against national leaders should have ensured that the name of a person who was responsible for killing of lakhs of people was not given to the movie and that too with Seven Hills as background.

However, the film producer clarified that this film or its title has nothing to do with Jinnah. It has been given the name of 'Ginna' since the main character of the film G Nageswara Rao was played by Vishnu. He said the character Nageswara Rao was not comfortable with his full name G Nageswara Rao and hence he changed it as GINNA. The BJP leaders seem to have misunderstood the name, he said.

