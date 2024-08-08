Rozlyn Khan opens up on side effects of cancer treatment, says celebs must share experience

Mumbai: Actress Rozlyn Khan, known for her breast cancer awareness activities, has spoken about the side effects of chemotherapy and the damage one gets during this battle for life.

Rozlyn, who has her own story to tell about her cancer journey, was recently hospitalised because of acquired platelet function defects. During this time, she also learnt that her left hand is too weak to check even blood pressure.

Speaking about the same, Rozlyn said: "We all breast cancer survivors, who have gone through surgery with lymph nodes dissection, have weak hands. Most of the advanced stage breast cancer survivor celebrities have gone through it, but are hiding it or maybe filtering it to make others feel good about them."

"This weak hand is supposed to be saved from pricks - be it a blood test or IV line and even blood pressure can’t be checked from that hand to avoid infection or lymphedema," she shared.

Celebrities like Tahira Kashyap, Sonali Bendre, Mahima Chaudhry, and others have come out as winners in their cancer journey. Most recently, Hina Khan has started her battle with this horrifying disease and is undergoing chemotherapy.

Rozlyn strongly believes that celebrities should also share the side effects and damages they got during this battle for life, as this will prepare people for the actual reality.

She added: "I have been vocal about everything during my cancer journey. By doing so, if I can create awareness that is much more important than being seen as superhuman. We all have bad days, we all have tough times and we cry while dealing with cancer or even living with fear of relapse."

On the work front, Rozlyn has done movies like 'Dhama Choukdi', 'Savita Bhabhi', and 'Jee Lene Do Ek Pal'. She has also starred in the TV show 'Crime Alert'.