RRR Crossed "KGF2" and become one of the top three highest-grossing films of all time

The box office battle between RRR and KGF 2 was intense, with KGF 2 ultimately winning by a margin of 50 Crores. However, RRR made a remarkable impact, collecting over 1150 Crores worldwide, and with the addition of its Japan collections, it overtook KGF 2's final collections. In Japan, RRR grossed around 60 Crores and became one of the top 3 grossing Indian movies after Dangal and Baahubali 2. If China's collections are excluded, the top 2 grossers are both directed by SS Rajamouli.

The release of RRR in Japan was initially seen as a questionable move, with some considering it a waste of time. However, it exceeded everyone's expectations by crossing the numbers of KGF 2. Both RRR and KGF 2 received widespread recognition for their success, and the directors Prashanth Neel and SS Rajamouli were appreciated for their efforts and vision. The two films were also listed among the top 10 most-watched Indian films of 2022 on IMDB.

