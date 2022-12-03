RRR Filmmaker SS Rajamouli Bags Prestigious Best Director Award at New York Film Critics Circle

Tollywood's ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli is no less than a brand in the Indian film industry. He carved a success niche with all his hard work and vision. Be it his first movie Student No. 1 or his latest movie RRR, he always tries to hit the bull's eye of the ticket windows with that perfection and unique plot. The present movie RRR which was released in the Summer of this year broke records worldwide and also stood in the Oscars 2023 race as the makers dropped the movie in total 13 categories for the nomination selections! Off late, SS Rajamouli is honoured with the prestigious Best Director at New York Film Critics Circle Awards and made us proud…

He bagged this award surpassing his competitors Steven Spielberg, Darron Aronofsky, Sarah Polley, and Gina Prince-Blythewood who hold a great name and fame in Hollywood.

The makers of the RRR movie also confirmed this news through their Twitter page… Take a look!

. @SSRajamouli wins the prestigious New York Film Critics Circle Award for the Best Director! 🤩⚡️ @NYFCC Words can't do justice to describe how happy and proud we are... Our heartfelt thanks to the jury for recognising #RRRMovie. pic.twitter.com/zQmen3sz51 — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) December 3, 2022

Check out the complete list of winners of at 'New York Film Critics Circle' 2022…

• Best First Film: "Aftersun"

• Best Animated Feature: "Marcel the Shell with Shoes On"

• Best Non-Fiction Feature: "All the Beauty and the Bloodshed"

• Best Supporting Actor: Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

• Best Supporting Actress: Keke Palmer, "Nope"

• Best Cinematography: "Top Gun: Maverick," Claudio Miranda

• Best International Film: "EO," Jerzy Skolimowski

• Best Screenplay: "The Banshees of Inisherin," Martin McDonagh

• Best Actor: Colin Farrell, "The Banshees of Inisherin" and "After Yang"

• Best Actress: Cate Blanchett, "TÁR"

• Best Director: S.S. Rajamouli, "RRR"

• Best Film: "TÁR"

RRR movie is directed by SS Rajamouli and has Ram Charan as Alluri Sita Ramaraju and Junior NTR as Komaram Bheem. Even Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Rajeev Kanakala, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson also impressed the audience with their ace screen presence. This movie is produced under the DVV Entertainments banner by the ace producer DVV Danayya!