RRR has been surpassed by Pathaan.

Shah Rukh Khan's dark action thriller "Pathaan" continues to perform well at the worldwide box office since its release on January 25th. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is setting new records in domestic and overseas markets and collecting more than Rs 400 crore (Nett) from the Indian box office with its Hindi version alone. It is also on track to surpass "KGF Chapter 2" to become one of the all-time highest-grossing Bollywood movies, although it remains to be seen if it will come close to the 2017 hit "Baahubali 2," which collected Rs 520 crore nett.

"Pathaan" is performing exceptionally well at the North American box office, collecting close to $15 million and surpassing the lifetime collections of SS Rajamouli's "RRR." The next target for "Pathaan" is the mighty "Baahubali 2," which collected close to $21 million. The film is also performing well in other key markets such as Australia, Germany, the UK, UAE, and New Zealand, and has reportedly collected close to Rs 300 crore gross from overseas to date.



In the Telugu states, "Pathaan" has already entered the profit zone and continues to generate decent revenue. The film stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Ashutosh Rana, and Dimple Kapadia in prominent roles, and also features Salman Khan in a key cameo. "Pathaan" is part of Yash Raj Films' spy universe.

