RRR memes: Fans share funny memes After watching Rajamouli's RRR

As expected the first day collections of the RRR movie are going to be massive as the special morning show talk is totally positive and the fans are stating that the movie is just terrific and will definitely be a mammoth blockbuster. Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR) being a fictional story showcases how two best friends having different thought process fight for the freedom of their country. Both Ram charan and ntr fans have taken to social media to share their response after watching the film.