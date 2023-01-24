RRR: Oscars 2023 designations to be out today; Jr NTR and Naatu melody liable to be on the rundown?

The nominations for the 95th Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars, will be announced today on January 24, 2023. The film industry and fans around the world are eagerly awaiting to see if the Telugu film RRR will be included in the final cut. RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, has already received positive reviews from international critics and has won several awards.

Several influential Western publications have listed Jr NTR, the lead actor of RRR, as a potential nominee for Best Actor. Variety and USA Today, have both included Jr NTR in their predictions for the 2023 Oscar nominations. The team behind RRR has also campaigned for the film to be considered in various categories, including Best Actor, Best Visual Effects, and Best Music. The voting for Oscar nominations closed on January 17, 2023, and the final list of nominees will be revealed tonight.

