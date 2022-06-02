RRR Re-release: Housefull Boards in the US

Director SS Rajamouli's film RRR has surpassed all the records at the worldwide box office. The most successful film has recently started streaming on Netflix and gained a huge viewership worldwide. To everyone's surprise, the film has been re-released again in the USA even after streaming on digital video streaming platforms. Since its re-release, Twitter has been flooded with appreciation tweets from Americans as well as the other citizens who watched the film. As per the latest reports, the foreigners thoroughly enjoy the movie because of its screenplay and narration.

Everyone who watched the movie appreciated its excellent script and narration.

The most successful film of this year has two stars, Junior NTR and Mega Power Star Ramcharan, in lead roles. The story narrates the revolt of two youngsters against British rule in India. The movie collected around 1100+ crores worldwide and created box office records.