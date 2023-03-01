RRR's "Naatu Naatu" to be Performed Live at 2023 Oscars Ceremony

Tollywood's blockbuster hit "RRR", directed by the master storyteller SS Rajamouli, has once again made headlines. The popular track "Naatu Naatu" from the movie has already gained global recognition and was nominated for the Oscars in the Best Original Song category.

Now, the Academy has officially announced that the song will be performed live at the awards ceremony, with singers Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj taking the stage. This exciting news has thrilled fans of the track all over the world.

SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, MM Keeravaani, and other cast and crew members are expected to attend the Oscars event, which is scheduled to take place on March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. Stay tuned for more exciting updates on the event.