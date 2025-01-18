Sadhguru praises Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’, calls it extraordinary

Spiritual leader Sadhguru recently attended a special screening of Kangana Ranaut’s biographical drama Emergency in Mumbai, where he lauded the film as “extraordinary.”

Speaking highly of Kangana's portrayal in the movie, Sadhguru praised her performance in playing a challenging and complex role. He said, “Playing popular roles is not easy, and I think Kangana has done a great job in this film. It’s a very complex subject but presented fantastically. To condense such a vast scope into just two and a half hours is no small feat.”

Sadhguru emphasized the film’s importance for younger audiences, particularly those who may not be familiar with the historical context. “For the younger generation, especially those who were not around at that time, this film is incredibly important,” he remarked.

The spiritual leader further highlighted the historical significance of Emergency, noting how the film encapsulates major events that played a key role in shaping India’s political landscape. “In two and a half hours, you get to see the major events that happened and shaped the nation in many ways. As a movie, it’s spectacularly presented. Both Kangana’s direction and her performance are extraordinary. It’s one of the finest performances I have seen,” he added.

Emergency, directed and led by Kangana Ranaut, focuses on the infamous Indian Emergency and features her in the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The historical drama also stars Shreyas Talpade, Ashok Chhabra, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, and others in prominent roles.

The film was released on January 17, 2025, and has been receiving praise for both its performances and presentation.