Sai Durgha Tej Advocates Child Heart Health, Donates with Rs. 5 Lakh to Pure Little Hearts Foundation

Supreme Hero Sai Durgha Tej took a vital stand for children's heart health on World Heart Day, donating Rs. 5 lakh to the Pure Little Hearts Foundation. The event, held at Rainbow Children's Hospital in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, saw Sai Durgha Tej emphasize the urgent need for greater awareness and support for heart-related issues among children.

As the chief guest, Sai Durgha Tej praised the foundation's commitment to addressing congenital heart defects and other pediatric heart conditions. He stressed the importance of prioritizing children's health, urging more people to come forward to support causes that ensure a healthier future for the younger generation.

Medical professionals at Rainbow Children's Hospital and the foundation's organizers lauded his gesture, noting how his contribution would bolster their efforts in offering life-saving treatments and care for children in need.

This donation is just one in a series of philanthropic actions by Sai Durgha Tej. His recent relief efforts included donating Rs. 20 lakh to help flood victims across the Telugu states and contributing to several welfare organizations, including Amma Orphanage in Vijayawada.

Sai Durgha Tej's ongoing advocacy for social causes, particularly those concerning children, underscores his commitment to making a positive difference in society.