- US military bulk buys Japanese seafood to counter China ban
- TVS Motor logs Rs 536.55 crore PAT
- Air Pollution: 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign to run in all 70 Delhi assembly constituencies on Nov 2
- RBI fines 3 Gujarat banks for breach of norms
- Killing of non-local labourer will not go unpunished: J&K Lieutenant Governor
- Extreme heat projected to increase cardiovascular deaths: Study
- Men's ODI WC: Farooqi, Rahman star with ball as Afghans restrict Sri Lanka to 241
- Datta Peeta row comes to forefront yet again, Sri Rama Sena opposes Islamic rituals
- Hundreds of patients, people stuck in Gaza: UN
- Bengal school job case: CBI gears up to question WBBPE President
Sai Rajesh turns producer; movie gets a grand launch
Blockbuster film"Baby" gave Sai Rajesh immense fame among audiences and film personalities. Recently, he announced a new movie with the Baby fame Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya as a producer. Now, surprisingly, he announced another movie as a producer and writer.
Blockbuster film“Baby” gave Sai Rajesh immense fame among audiences and film personalities. Recently, he announced a new movie with the Baby fame Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya as a producer. Now, surprisingly, he announced another movie as a producer and writer.
The movie, which features Santosh Sobhan and Youtube sensation Alekya Harika in the lead roles, was launched grandly in Hyderabad. Akkineni Naga Chaitanya graced the event and extended his best wishes to the team.
He sounded the clapboard on the lead pair.Directed by Suman Pathuri, the movie is billed as a hard-hitting love story. SKN and Sai Rajesh jointly producing this movie under Mass Movie Makers and Amrutha Productions, respectively.
