Sai Rajesh turns producer; movie gets a grand launch
Blockbuster film“Baby” gave Sai Rajesh immense fame among audiences and film personalities. Recently, he announced a new movie with the Baby fame Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya as a producer. Now, surprisingly, he announced another movie as a producer and writer.


The movie, which features Santosh Sobhan and Youtube sensation Alekya Harika in the lead roles, was launched grandly in Hyderabad. Akkineni Naga Chaitanya graced the event and extended his best wishes to the team.

He sounded the clapboard on the lead pair.Directed by Suman Pathuri, the movie is billed as a hard-hitting love story. SKN and Sai Rajesh jointly producing this movie under Mass Movie Makers and Amrutha Productions, respectively.





