‘Saiyaara’ posts a solid Day 11 collection and moves closer to the ₹260 crore milestone in India. The slight decline on Monday hasn’t dampened its overall momentum.

Saiyaara, the Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda starrer romantic drama, continues to woo the audience in its second week with the footfalls at the box office holding steady. Mohit Suri film 2025, however, which had a great second weekend, for the very first time in its theatrical run has seen business numbers in the single numbers. According to Sacnilk the film, which saw a huge decline on the Monday of last week, the movie produced a profit of Rs. 9.50 millions (early estimates) and brought the total to around Rs. 250 crores of Saiyaara day 11 collection.

Saiyaara box office report day 11

Riding high on its box office collections, with an estimated ₹18 crore on Friday, Saiyaara is crossing into its second week. The weekend went well for the Ahaan Panday movie earning, on the other hand, on the weekend it was a record-breaking success, and with an increase of 47.22 percent, total increased to 26.5 crore. 26.5 crore. Then on Sunday, it increased to a record of the equivalent of Rs. 30 crore. Despite the inevitable dip in weekdays the expectation was that the film's earnings would remain consistent with profits of double digits and was quite similar to. The film had a collection of ₹9.50 crore on its eleventh day, on Monday. This means that 'Saiyaara's Bollywood box office 2025 revenue over the course of 11 days release is the sum of Rs. 256.75 crore.

'Saiyaara' movie review

In 'Saiyaara' Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda have proven their worth in the film industry. Although it's their first Bollywood movie, the duo did as full-time superstars. TOI reviewers of their performance stated, "Ahaan Panday's makes a spectacular debut, capturing both the rough and the elegant.