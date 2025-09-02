  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment

Saiyaara to Stream on This OTT Platform from September 12

Saiyaara to Stream on This OTT Platform from September 12
x

Saiyaara to Stream on This OTT Platform from September 12

Highlights

Romantic musical Saiyaara starring Ahaan Pandey & Aneet Padda arrives on Netflix on Sept 12 after a successful run in theatres.

Loved Saiyaara or missed it in theatres? Good news — the romantic musical drama is coming to Netflix on September 12!

Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films, Saiyaara stars fresh faces Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda. It's already a 2025 box office blockbuster, becoming the second highest-grossing Indian film of the year.

With its emotional story, soulful music, and heart-touching romance, the film won over audiences across the country. Now it’s ready to steal hearts again — this time on OTT.

Mark your calendars and get ready to stream

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick