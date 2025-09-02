Live
Saiyaara to Stream on This OTT Platform from September 12
Highlights
Romantic musical Saiyaara starring Ahaan Pandey & Aneet Padda arrives on Netflix on Sept 12 after a successful run in theatres.
Loved Saiyaara or missed it in theatres? Good news — the romantic musical drama is coming to Netflix on September 12!
Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films, Saiyaara stars fresh faces Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda. It's already a 2025 box office blockbuster, becoming the second highest-grossing Indian film of the year.
With its emotional story, soulful music, and heart-touching romance, the film won over audiences across the country. Now it’s ready to steal hearts again — this time on OTT.
Mark your calendars and get ready to stream
