‘Salaar’ creating new records; becomes most-viewed teaser in India

The first teaser of the highly anticipated “Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire,” featuring Prabhas in the lead role and directed by Prashanth Neel, was dropped online amid huge expectations and created a sensation online.

The latest update is that the official teaser has broken all exciting records and emerged as the most-viewed teaser in India, with more than 83 million views and 1.6 million likes in 24 hours. “Adipurush,” “KGF Chapter-2,” and “Radhe Shyam” are the next top teasers that have created chaos online. Three out of four teasers belong to Prabhas and two among four belongs to Prashanth Neel. This shows how powerful their combo is going to be at box-office.

“Salaar” stars Shruti Haasan as the female lead, with Eeshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tinnu Anand, and Sriya Reddy playing crucial roles. This biggie is backed by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner, with Ravi Basrur composing the soundtracks. The flick is scheduled to hit big screens on September 28, 2023.