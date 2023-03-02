Salman Khan And Pooja Hegde's Party Number 'Billi Billi' From Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Is Out…

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan is one of the most-awaited of Bollywood movies… As it is all set to release on the occasion of the EID festival, the digital promotions are in full swing! As promised the makers unveiled the complete party number "Billi Billi…" and showcased the main cast enjoying the party occasion. Even Venkatesh, Bhumika and other lead cast looked awesome and also shook their legs for the peppy beat!



Along with the makers, even Salman Khan, Venkatesh and Pooja Hegde shared the video song on their social media pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the song, Salman also wrote, "Hope this song makes u smile, dance n gives out positive energy.. #BilliBilli".

The song is all awesome and the lead cast is seen enjoying a party occasion… Lead actors Salman and Pooja Hegde looked amazing in the party wear. Sukhbir crooned the song and Kumaar penned the lyrics for this song!

Going with the earlier released teaser, it starts off with Salman Khan riding a bike in the desert and soon his action sequence in the metro is witnessed. When Pooja asks his name, he says that people call him bhaijaan. His first dialogue, "Sahi Ka hogii sahi, galat ka hogi galat" also introduces his character. Even he looked amazing in the short bob haircut. Thereafter Venkatesh marks his entry in the traditional South Indian attire while Jagapathi Babu looked stylish. In the end, Salman Khan also owned a stylish appeal but as he is beaten by the goons, he gives them a befitting reply by doling out, "When brain, body and heart signal me to stop, I say bring it on". The teaser is a complete action-packed one and raised the expectations on the movie.

Character Introduction:

• Salman Khan as Bhaijaan

• Venkatesh

• Pooja Hegde

• Jagapathi Babu

• Jassie Gill

• Raghav Juyal

• Siddharth Nigam

• Bhumika Chawla

• Bhagyashree

• Aasif Sheikh

• Shehnaaz Gill

• Abhimanyu Singh

• Vijender Singh

• Abdu Rozik

• Malvika Sharma

• Palak Tiwari

• Amrita Puri

Speaking about the details of this movie, it is directed by Farhad Samji and bankrolled by Salman Khan under his home banner Salman Khan Productions and it promised to have a complete meal with Action, Comedy, Drama, Romance and Emotions elements in the movie!

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan will hit the big screens on 21st April, 2023!