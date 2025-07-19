Salman Khan cheers for debutants Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently took to social media to show his support for debut actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, who are set to make their grand entry into films with the upcoming romantic musical drama Saiyaara. Sharing a heartfelt message via Instagram Stories, Salman posted a poster of the film featuring the two fresh faces and penned a warm note.

“It is so nice to see the love two debutants are getting from the industry and the country. So happy for them and their parents who I have known since we were kids,” Salman wrote, tagging Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda, and director Mohit Suri in his post.

Ahaan, son of Chikki Panday and Deanne Panday, hails from a well-known film family, with actor Chunky Panday being his uncle. Aneet Padda, on the other hand, gained recognition for her performance in the acclaimed web series Big Girls Don’t Cry.

Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films, marks the first collaboration between the filmmaker and the renowned production house. The film is all set to release on July 18 and is expected to bring a fresh wave of youthful romance to the big screen.

Mohit Suri earlier shared that he was inspired to make Saiyaara only after discovering the talent and screen presence of Ahaan and Aneet. “I wouldn’t have made Saiyaara if I hadn’t found formidable actors like Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda,” said the director. “They brought vulnerability and honesty to their characters, something I hadn’t seen in many debutants.”

With strong industry backing and a celebrated director at the helm, Saiyaara is shaping up to be a memorable launchpad for these promising newcomers.







