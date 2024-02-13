Salman Khan join hands with a South director for an action drama

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, after a brief hiatus, is all set to make a grand comeback with an action-packed drama. The latest buzz in Mumbai film circles reveals that Salman Khan has finalized acclaimed director AR Murugadoss to helm the project. The film is set to be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Salman Khan, known for his impactful roles in the action genre, is teaming up with Murugadoss, who has a proven track record with successful Hindi films like "Ghajini." While details about the film's storyline are currently under wraps, it is expected to be a high-octane action drama that caters to Salman Khan's larger-than-life on-screen persona.

The yet-to-be-titled project is planned on a massive scale, and the anticipation is already building around this collaboration. Fans can mark Eid 2025 on their calendars as the scheduled release date for this much-awaited action extravaganza. As the project progresses, more updates regarding the cast, crew, and storyline are anticipated to be revealed, promising an exciting cinematic experience for Salman Khan's fans.