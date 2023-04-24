Salman Khan Shocks the Box Office

Salman Khan's latest movie "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan" had a lackluster opening at the box office, earning Rs 15.81 crore nett on its first day. Despite receiving weak reviews, the film saw a huge surge in collections over the weekend.

On Saturday, it collected Rs 25.75 crore and followed it up with an even bigger haul of Rs 26.61 crore on Sunday, taking the total weekend collection to an impressive Rs 68 crore.

The film's strong box office performance is surprising given the negative reviews it received. It is said to be performing exceptionally well in the mass circuits.