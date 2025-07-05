Salman Khan’s fierce first look from ‘Battle of Galwan’ unveiled

After creating buzz with Sikandar, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is ready to return to the silver screen with the intense war drama Battle of Galwan. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film is inspired by one of the most significant military confrontations in recent Indian history—the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between India and China.

The makers recently dropped the first look poster, offering fans a compelling glimpse into Khan’s rugged avatar. Sporting a mustache and a bloodied face, Salman appears as a determined and battle-hardened soldier, exuding raw intensity and patriotic grit. The poster also carries a powerful line:

“Over 15,000 feet above sea level, India fought its most brutal battle without firing a single bullet.”

The film’s official Instagram account shared the motion poster with the caption:

“Blood, grit, and patriotism at 15,000 ft. Salman Khan is ready for the most powerful story of modern India. #BattleOfGalwan motion poster out now!”

Salman Khan reposted it on his personal handle, further amplifying fan excitement.

Set against the backdrop of the 2020 Galwan Valley standoff, the film recounts a brutal clash where Indian soldiers, restricted from using firearms due to protocols, engaged in a hand-to-hand battle with Chinese troops. The incident, marked by the use of stones and makeshift weapons, was the first to result in fatalities on the Indo-China border in over four decades, becoming a defining moment in recent military history.

The film will also feature Chitrangada Singh as the female lead, alongside Khan. Music for the film is being composed by Himesh Reshammiya, adding emotional and patriotic depth to the narrative. Additionally, three young actors are reportedly cast as part of Khan’s squad, suggesting a story rich in camaraderie and sacrifice.

While the release date for Battle of Galwan is yet to be announced, the first visuals and storyline have already begun to generate major buzz across social media and cinema circles.

In related news, fans can also look forward to another exciting reunion as Salman Khan is expected to share screen space once again with his Saajan co-star Sanjay Dutt in a forthcoming film reportedly titled Ganga Ram.

With Battle of Galwan, Salman Khan appears set to blend action, patriotism, and intense drama in what could be one of his most powerful roles in recent times.