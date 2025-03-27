Salman Khan’s Sikandar Set for March 30 Release, Breaks Friday Trend

Salman Khan’s upcoming action film Sikandar is now officially scheduled to release worldwide on March 30. While the film was already expected to arrive around Eid, the makers have now confirmed that it will hit theaters on a Sunday instead of the usual Friday release pattern.

The announcement came on Wednesday when Khan shared a new poster of the film on social media, captioning it, “See you in theatres worldwide on 30th March! #Sikandar.”

This is not the first time Khan has deviated from the conventional Friday release trend. In 2023, Tiger 3 premiered on a Sunday to coincide with the Diwali festivities. The decision sparked discussions among industry analysts, as it bypassed the advantage of a pre-festival weekend release. However, trade experts have suggested that strategic timing can benefit a film’s long-term box office run.

Director AR Murugadoss has confirmed that Sikandar will have a total runtime of approximately 2 hours and 20 minutes, with the first half spanning 1 hour and 15 minutes, while the second half will run for 1 hour and 5 minutes. The film is positioned as a mass entertainer targeting a broad audience, including Salman Khan fans, family audiences, and general moviegoers.

In an interview with ETimes, Murugadoss spoke about working with Khan, emphasizing the actor’s distinct presence on set. He also highlighted the film’s large-scale production, revealing that specific scenes involved between 10,000 to 20,000 people, necessitating heightened security and meticulous coordination.

Rohan Malhotra, Vice President of Distribution at Yash Raj Films, previously explained the rationale behind unconventional release dates. Speaking about Tiger 3, he noted that although the film premiered on Laxmi Puja day—a day typically considered weaker for openings—the strategy aligned with long-term performance goals. The film, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, eventually crossed Rs 280 crore at the box office.

Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss, features Salman Khan in the lead role alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Kajal Aggarwal. The film is one of the most anticipated Bollywood releases of 2025, with high expectations from both trade experts and fans.