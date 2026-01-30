Samantha gets emotional after attending President’s Republic Day reception

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu expressed heartfelt gratitude after attending the prestigious ‘At Home’ reception hosted by President Droupadi Murmu on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day. Sharing her emotions on social media, the actress described the experience as a moment she once believed was far beyond her imagination.

In an emotional Instagram post, Samantha reflected on her journey, writing that while growing up, she never had cheerleaders, a clear roadmap, or even the confidence to dream of being part of such an elite gathering. She noted that she simply kept showing up and credited the country for giving her the space to grow. Concluding her message with “Forever grateful,” she accompanied the post with folded hands emojis, striking a chord with fans. For the occasion, the Yashoda actress made a graceful style statement in a stunning green saree adorned with golden embellishments. She completed the elegant look with a gold choker necklace, matching earrings, minimal makeup, and neatly parted hair. Samantha also shared multiple pictures from Rashtrapati Bhavan, including a photograph of the official invitation to the reception.

The high-profile event was attended by several distinguished dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan, European Council President Antonio Costa, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, among others. The ‘At Home’ reception is a long-standing Republic Day tradition that commemorates the adoption of the Indian Constitution. On the work front, Samantha will next be seen in the Telugu drama Maa Inti Bangaram, directed by B.V. Nandini Reddy. The film is produced under Samantha’s banner Tralala Moving Pictures, in collaboration with Raj Nidimoru and Himank Duvurruu. The recently released trailer has already generated strong buzz among movie enthusiasts.