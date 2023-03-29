Samantha on Allu Arjun's Daughter's Impressive Telugu Skills: "She Blew Everyone Away"

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is starring in the highly anticipated film Shaakuntalam, where she will play the iconic role of Shakuntala Devi alongside Dev Mohan. The movie also marks the debut of Allu Arha, daughter of superstar Allu Arjun and Allu Sneha Reddy, who will play her on-screen 'Son' Prince Bharata. According to reports, the little girl has given a fantastic performance, which even Samantha agrees with.

During a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Samantha praised Arha for her strong hold on the Telugu language and stated that her language skills are even better than most adults. She called the child "absolutely brilliant" and "so adorable," adding that Arha "blew everyone's mind on set." Samantha also shared that Arha shot from 9 am to 9 pm on the second day of filming with long dialogues and performed beautifully despite the presence of 200 people on set.

Shaakuntalam is a mythological drama based on Indian poet Kalidas' play Abhignyana Shakuntalam. Produced and directed by Gunasekhar, the film is set to be released in theaters on April 14 in different languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

In addition to Shaakuntalam, Samantha has other projects in the pipeline, including Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda and the web series Citadel with director duo Raj and DK. She will also appear alongside Varun Dhawan in the Indian version of the Russo Brothers' Citadel, which features Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden.