Samantha Ruth Prabhu Confirms Telugu Comeback 'Maa Inti Bangaram' Isn't Shelved

In a Q&A session with fans on Instagram, Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed that the film will begin rolling this month.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has confirmed she’s returning to Telugu films with her long-awaited project Maa Inti Bangaram.

In a Q&A session with fans on Instagram, the actor revealed that the film will begin rolling this month, ending months of speculation about her next Tollywood venture.

Back in April 2024, Samantha had first announced Maa Inti Bangaram, marking it as both her acting return and a production under her banner, Tralala Moving Pictures. The first look featured her in a saree and mangalsutra, holding a gun with blood smeared across her face, a stark, striking image hinting at the film’s intense tone. She had captioned the post as, "Not everything has to be golden to glitter #Bangaram Something is Cooking."

During the recent Q&A, when asked about her next Telugu film, Samantha simply said, "Finally, I have an answer to this question. Maa Inti Bangaram is finally starting this month." She also confirmed the project is not shelved, clarifying on the doubts that had circulated during the long silence.

According to reports, Maa Inti Bangaram is being directed by Nandini Reddy, who previously worked with Samantha on Oh! Baby and Jabardasth. It’s expected to be an action thriller.

