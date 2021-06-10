Samantha signs a trilingual web series with Netflix?

After the success of 'The Family Man', Samantha is busy with a couple of interesting films. With TFM becoming a big hit, Samantha is looking at doing another web series. This time, she will collaborate for Netflix. Samantha is already holding talks with Netflix for doing an interesting project.

As per the reports, Samantha will star in the lead role for a trilingual project for Netflix. The series will have a release in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi languages. The details about the director and production house are currently unknown.

On the other hand, Samantha's next film is Shakuntalam. Gunasekhar is the director of the film. The film is a mythology drama based on Shakuntalam play by Kalidasa. The film's shoot is already under production. The complete details about the project will come out soon. Stay tuned to us for more details on Samantha's web series for Netflix.