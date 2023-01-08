Samantha States That The Toughest Part Of Shaakuntalam Journey Was To Maintain 'Grace And Posture'…

As promised the makers of Samantha and Dev Mohan's Shaakuntalam movie trailer will be launched tomorrow. As it is the most-awaited periodic love tale of King Dushyant and Shakuntala, there are many expectations on it. As Sam is also a social media user, she is frequently sharing BTS pics from the movie. Off late, she shared another cute video of her little pet and stated that the toughest part of the Shaakuntalam journey is maintaining the right posture and grace.



In this video, little pet Sasha is seen relaxing on the sofa. So Sam gives her a suggestion that she also needs the training to maintain the right posture as she received in the Shaakuntalam movie! "he toughest part of #Shakuntalam was maintaining grace and posture while walking, talking, running… even crying! And grace is sooo not my thing. Had to take training sessions for it! Should have taken Sasha along… clearly so not her thing either! #LikeMotherLikeDaughter".

In the second pic, she looked amazing and showcased off the right posture of queen Shakuntala!

The melodious RR of the movie is recorded in Hungary by Symphony Orchestra Budapest.

Character Introduction of Shaakuntalam movie:

• Samantha Ruth Prabhu as Shakuntala

• Dev Mohan as Dushyanth

• Mohan Babu as Durvasa Maharishi

• Aditi Balan as Anasuya

• Ananya Nagalla as Priyamvada

• Prakash Raj as Kanva Rishi

• Gautami as Gautami

• Madhoo as Menaka

• Kabir Duhan Singh as King Asura

• Allu Arha as Prince Bharata

• Malhottra Shivam as Mahipala

This movie is directed by ace filmmaker Gunasekhar and is bankrolled under his home banner 'Guna Team Works' under the supervision of Neelima Guna in collaboration with Dil Raju's daughter Hanshita Reddy's Dil Raju Productions banner.

Shaakuntalam movie will hit the big screens on 17th February, 2023…