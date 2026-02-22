Samantha’s ‘Maa Inti Bangaram’ locks May 15 release

The much-anticipated action thriller Maa Inti Bangaram is set to showcase Samantha in a powerful new avatar, marking one of the most significant projects in her career. Directed by B. Nandini Reddy, the film has already generated strong buzz following the release of its teaser, which impressed audiences with its intense tone and fresh narrative style.

In a surprise move, the makers officially announced the theatrical release date today without any prior promotional buildup. Maa Inti Bangaram is scheduled to hit cinemas on May 15, 2026. At present, only the Telugu version has been confirmed for release, with no official word yet on dubbed versions in other languages.

The film features a strong supporting cast including Gulshan Devaiah, Diganth, Gautami, Manjusha, Sri Lakshmi, and Sreemukhi in key roles, adding depth and diversity to the narrative. The project is produced under Samantha’s banner Tralala Moving Pictures, in association with her husband Raj Nidimoru and Himank Duvvuru, making it a deeply personal and creatively important venture for the actress-producer.

Music for the film is composed by Santhosh Narayanan, further raising expectations for a powerful and atmospheric soundtrack.

With its bold concept, strong technical team, and Samantha’s transformation-driven performance, Maa Inti Bangaram is already shaping up to be one of the most awaited Telugu releases of 2026.