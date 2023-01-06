Samantha's Shaakuntalam Trailer Launch Date Is Unveiled

Tollywood's ace actress Samantha is all set to essay the role of queen Shankuntala in Gunasekhar's periodic love tale Shaakuntalam movie. Dev Mohan is essaying the role of King Dushyant in this movie while little Allu Arha will be seen as their son Bharata. As the movie is ready to hit the theatres in February, the makers are creating noise with their digital promotions. Off late, they shared a new poster and unveiled the trailer launch date of this most-awaited film.

Along with the makers even Samantha and filmmaker Gunasekhar also shared the new poster on their Twitter pages… Take a look!

The poster looked so impressive as it showcased Shakuntala and Dushyant in a romantic pose amid a lush green forest pond and raised expectations on the movie. The trailer will be out on 9th January @ 12:06 PM.

Along with sharing the trailer launch announcement poster, they also wrote, "A whimsical tale of epic love beckons. Get ready to enter the world of #Shaakuntalam! #ShaakuntalamTrailer on Jan 9th at 12:06 PM".

Yesterday Samantha shared this beautiful BTS pic and looked awesome in the Shakuntala attire in the cams. She also wrote, "Art is my cure to all this madness, sadness and loss of belonging in the world & through it I'll walk myself home.

-Nikki Rowe #shaakuntalam".

By the way the beautiful and melodious RR of the movie are recorded in Hungary by Symphony Orchestra Budapest.

Character Introduction of Shaakuntalam movie:

• Samantha Ruth Prabhu as Shakuntala

• Dev Mohan as Dushyanth

• Mohan Babu as Durvasa Maharishi

• Aditi Balan as Anasuya

• Ananya Nagalla as Priyamvada

• Prakash Raj as Kanva Rishi

• Gautami as Gautami

• Madhoo as Menaka

• Kabir Duhan Singh as King Asura

• Allu Arha as Prince Bharata

• Malhottra Shivam as Mahipala

This movie is directed by ace filmmaker Gunasekhar and is bankrolled under his home banner 'Guna Team Works' under the supervision of Neelima Guna in collaboration with Dil Raju's daughter Hanshita Reddy's Dil Raju Productions banner.

Shaakuntalam movie will hit the big screens on 17th February, 2023…