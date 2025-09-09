‘Sambarala Yeti Gattu’ crucial schedule

The much-awaited pan-India film ‘Sambarala Yeti Gattu’ (SYG), starring Mega Supreme Hero Sai Durgha Tej, has entered its most crucial shooting schedule.

Directed by Rohith KP and produced by K. Niranjan Reddy and Chaitanya Reddy under Primeshow Entertainment, the film is mounted on a massive scale with a budget of ₹125 crore, marking the biggest project in Sai Durgha Tej’s career.

The upcoming schedule, begainning in mid-September, will feature a spectacular action sequence choreographed by Peter Hein, where Sai Durgha Tej will face off against a Bollywood superstar in a powerful antagonist role. Extensive CGI work is also underway to enhance the cinematic experience.

Sai Durgha Tej has been preparing for this transformative and emotionally intense role for the past two years, showcasing his dedication to ‘Sambarala Yeti Gattu’.

Initially planned for a Dussehra release, the timeline has shifted due to the industry strike, and the makers will soon announce a new release date.

Backed by a stellar team, ‘SYG’ stands tall as one of Primeshow Entertainment’s most prestigious ventures after their blockbuster ‘HanuMan’.

Releasing in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam, ‘Sambarala Yeti Gattu’ is gearing up to be a landmark pan-India action drama.