Alvas student Yasha Shivakumar to make Sandalwood debut

Bengaluru: Yasha Shivakumar will be the face of Hariprasad Jayanna's directorial debut Padavi Poorva. An engineering student from popular Alvas College, Mangaluru and model, Bharatanatyam dancer will now be taking a plunge into acting. She will be paired opposite a new hero, Pruthvi Shamanur, who is from Davangere and is also a model.



Padavi Poorva is produced by Yogaraj Bhat and Ravi Shamanur and directed by Hariprasad Jayanna. The team is betting big on fresh faces like Prithvi Shamanur, Anjali Anish and Yasha Shivakumar. Padavi Poorva has Arjun Janya scoring music and lyrics by Yogaraj Bhat himself. Santhosh Rai Pataaje has been roped in as the film's cinematographer.

According to reports, Padavi Poorva, which means 'pre-graduation' revolves around pre-university students. Hariprasad, who worked as an associate of Yogaraj Bhat has come up with a story that is based on friendship and romance, and is set in the late 90s against a college backdrop. The team claims that the film will feature five lead characters and the team is looking for fresh talent for two more roles.



