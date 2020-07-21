Multilingual actor Arjun Sarja's actress daughter Aishwarya has been tested positive for coronavirus. Recently, Dhruva Sarja and his wife too said that they had contracted the infection. Aishwarya herself has confirmed this on her Instagram stating that she had contracted the dreaded virus and is recuperating at home as per the doctor's directives. She has also requested to stay safe at home. Aishwarya Sarja had made her debut in a Kannada film titled Prema Baraha with Chandan Kumar in the lead role.





The movie was directed by her own father Arjun Sarja.



It is known that Aishwarya Sarja and her entire family was at the funeral of Chiranjeevi Sarja who passed away last month. There were reports that many people may have contracted the infection as there was a huge flood of people who came to pay their last respects to the departed soul and the basic protocol of social distancing as prescribed by the health ministry was not followed.