Avane Srimmannarayana Day 3 Collections: Rakshit Shetty Movie Tops Box Office in First Weekend

Rakshit Shetty's Avane Srimannarayana is ruling the box office. The cop fantasy which hit the marquee last Friday has done extremely well over the weekend at the ticket window. Reviews are good, collections impressive. Not only fans but people from the industry too have heaped praises on the latest Kannada release.

Avane Srimmannarayana is directed by debutante Sachin Ravi who has got a thunderous round of applause from both critics and industry trackers. Actor Sidharth too has raved about the movie on social media asking fans to watch Avane Srimmannarayana which is the most talked-about film right now.

So, how much did the movie collect over the weekend? Even though there is no official confirmation from the filmmakers about Avane Srimmannarayana collections at box office, trade analysts predict that the movie has added at least another 8 crores to its collections. Rakshit Shetty's Avane Srimannarayana is ruling the box office and the positive word of mouth is expected to send more audience to theatres. Most theatres are running Housefull and interestingly, multiplexes across Karnataka are happy to be ending 2019 on a big note after the lull of not so big movies.

Rakshit Shetty's Avane Srimannarayana will soon release in Telugu with the title Athade Srimannarayana. January 1 has been locked as the release date for the Telugu version followed by Tamil, Malayalam on January 3 and Hindi dubbed version on January 16. Producers of the movie are overwhelmed with the response and the entire unit of Avane Srimmannarayana has already started celebrating the success of the movie.

Shanvi Srivastav plays the female lead in Avane Srimannarayana which was bankrolled by Mallikarjunaiah who can't stop expressing his happiness over the audience response to the movie. We have to wait to see if Rakshit Shetty can weave his magic in other languages too.