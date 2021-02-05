Challenging Star Darshan Shares Golden Memories Featuring Old Kannada Stars

Sandalwood Challenging Star Darshan is usually not active on social media except during the promotional activities of his movies or whenever a major event takes place in the state.

But no, Darshan has shared a black and white group photo featuring popular actors of yesteryears. It includes lead actors, lead actresses, villains, comedy actors and others from the Kannada film industry. Darshan's father Thoogu Deepa Srinivas can also be seen in this photo.

Actress Jayanthi, B V Radha, Ambareesh, Ashok, Lokesh, edakallu guddada mele Chandrasekhar, Sundara Krishna Aras, M P Shankar, Rekha Rao, Arjun Sarja are seen posing for the picture. Darshan has captioned this photo 'golden memories'. The photo has gone viral on social media.

Darshan is currently busy with the promotional activities of his upcoming release 'Roberrt' which is being released in Kannada and Telugu. Besides, the production works of his period flick "Raja Veera Madakari Nayaka" and "Sindhura Lakshmana" are also in progress.

It may be recalled that the release of Telugu version of "Roberrt" had to face some resistance from the Telugu industry which was sorted out without much complications. Now, the movie will be released as per schedule in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana areas. As a mark of respect and bury the hatchet, the producer or Roberrt filmmaker was honoured by a team of Telugu Producers and distributors.

The main distributor in Telugu has urged media and people not to spread false rumours regarding the release of "Roberrt'. The teasers of both the languages are well received by the fans of both the states. With this, the hunger of Darshan fans is getting satiated in both the languages.