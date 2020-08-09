Darshan Bouncers Clash With Fans In Karnataka Forest

Sandalwood challenging star is on a safari spree with another Kannada actor Chikkanna. This actor duo has been spotted in the scenic locales of Chikmagalur and Shimoga forest areas.

Darshan who is an ambassador for the forest department has a lot of fan followers in these areas. The actors are staying in a forest travellers bungalow near BR project, we hear. We hear the actors paid a visit to the Bhadra dam in that area. Hearing about their favourite actors' presence, his fans are said to have thronged the forest bungalow without even caring for incessant rains that were pouring like cats and dogs.

But the forest authorities and bouncers of the actor didn't allow the fans who wanted to get photographed with their favourite actors. Now, we hear that Darshan's security guards have drawn the wrath of the actor's fans for misbehaving with them. When Darshan was coming out after visiting the Lakkavalli dam, some fans were reportedly video graphing him from a distance.

But his guards were said to have used unparliamentary language to keep them away. And Darshan reportedly ignored it and didn't object to this. Fans have expressed their displeasure about their behaviour. It is reported that Darshan will visit various spots after watching animal and forest treasures around Abhayaranya, a guarded forest in Karnataka.