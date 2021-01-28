Darshan-Sudeep Clash: No Star Wars In Sandalwood, Says Doddanna

Darshan and Sudeep are two big stars in Sandalwood. Earlier both these stars were very close to each other but later parted ways due to an unfortunate incident. Star wars have reached a culminating point during these social media days. Fans of Darshan and Sudeep are often at loggerheads for no reasons on social media.

Senior actor of Sandalwood Doddanna who has been working in the Kannada film industry right from the days of Dr Rajkumar, Vishnuvardhan, Ambareesh and others has spoken about the relationship between Darshan and Sudeep.

During a press conversation at Bagalakot, the actor was answering a series of questions about the film industry. One of the questions posed to the actor was about Star wars in Gandhinagar. Doddanna is said to have answered this question diplomatically. "There is nothing like star wars in the Kannada film industry. Both Sudeep and Darshan are friends. Just like cloud eclipses the sun there may be some minor differences among them," Doddanna is believed to have said.

Both Darshan and Sudeep became lead actors in Sandalwood more or less at the same time. Both of them grew as big stars in the industry. Both have crores of fans following them. When compared to other film industries like Tamil and Telugu, Star wars or cat fights is not very common in the Kannada film industry. There are examples of Kollywood actors Thala Ajith and Thalapathy Vijay fans quarreling not only on social media but also in theatres. The memory of an incident about a fan of Jr NTR who killed a fan of Pawan Kalyan is yet to be forgotten.