Dhruva Sarja Apologises For Controversial Pogaru Scene

Sandalwood actor Dhruva Sarja has apologised over the controversial scenes in his latest movie "Pogaru" directed by Nanda Kishore, about which the Brahmin community is upset.

The actor has tweeted about his feelings. "The whole of our family are devotees of Lord Hanuman. We are all guarded by the blessings of this diety. Our entire family has been following and respecting Hindu culture. We have been propagating Hindu Culture right from the days of our ancestors. Art is our dharma and we respect all religions. Our team is really unhappy after knowing that the screenplay and the portrayal of a certain character in the movie has pained a particular community. For this reason, I tender my unconditional apology in this regard," thus has tweeted the actor.

We have removed all the scenes which have caused displeasure to you. I had decided to speak to you after the re-censorship of the movie. Our technical team is ready to rectify these flaws. Kindly accept my appeal and let your blessings be on me," added Dhruva.

The Production team agreed to remove some controversial scenes in the movie like the Villain placing his legs on the shoulder of a Bhramin priest and some caustic dialogues about the eatables that Brahmins partake and so on. The movie will again be presented to the censor board for certification.