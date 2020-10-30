Dinesh Baboo’s Kasturi Mahal set to wrap up shoot

Bengaluru: The shoot of Dinesh Babo's 50th film Kasturi Mahal could be the most eventful in the lives of the cast and crew. The movie, which went on floors earlier September, have shot their complete schedule and heading to the post production work. Major portions of Kasturi Mahal starring Shanvi Srivastava in the lead, have been shot in Kottigehara amidst nature and the unit has announced that the shooting has been wrapped up. 7Dinesh Baboo has come up with a paranormal thriller this time, which is said to be based on a true incident, and derived from his personal experience. According to the director, Kasturi Mahal is a thriller, though it can be considered a horror film, depending on the viewer's perspective.

Director Dinesh Babu, facing many challenges from the day of announcement of the project, earlier titled the film Kasturi Nivasa and named Rachita Ram as the lead character. However, Rachita later realised she had other assignments and couldn't be part of the film, following which Shanvi was brought on board. Shanvi Srivastava with her traditional beauty will be seen in a unique role once again after her recent release Avane Srimannarayana in 2019. This will be Shanvi's second outing in a horror flick.

Along with Shanvi, the film also has Sruthi Prakash in lead roles. Skanda Ashok, Rangayana Raghu and Narayana Swamy are playing other important roles. Kasturi Mahal is jointly produced under the banner of Sri Bhavani Arts and Rubin Raj Productions. Produced by Ravish RC and Rubin Raj, the film is compiled by PKH Das, and photography and editing by Soundar Raj. The film is now in its post production work and the team claims that a few special visual effects and sound tracks are required before wrapping up the project.