Don't Encourage Darshan Vs Jaggesh Debate: Sandalwood Actress

Sandalwood actress Meghana Gaonkar has condemned the ruffian like attack of Darshan fans on veteran actor Jaggesh. The actress who has tweeted about this incident has expressed her anger and anguish. "I saw what happened yesterday. They should not have treated a senior actor like you in this way. It is not possible to tolerate such goonda behaviour. You are a wonderful personality. You will always be treated with respect," thus has stated the actress.

In another tweet she has stated that she respects both Darshan and Jaggesh as both of them are wonderful persons and artists. "We should never encourage the debate of Jaggesh Vs Darshan. As artists, we are all one and every one has to be respected in this field," added Meghana.

Meghana Gaonkar and Jaggesh had worked together in a movie called "Kaali Daasa Kannada Meshtru" directed by Kavi Raj which was well received by the audience and received good reviews. After the attack of Darshan fans on actor Jaggesh, many personalities of cinema industry have come in support of Jaggesh.

Bigg Boss winner Shine Shetty too has expressed his support to the veteran actor. "Jaggesh brother! We grew up watching your service to the art, your acting, we are your fans and artists. Brother, don't get disheartened.

Our respect and love for you will get multiplied further by tenfold. Whoever may say anything, our love and respect will never get diminished under any circumstances," thus has stated the former Kannada Bigg Boss winner Shine Shetty.

However, while expressing his ignorance about this incident actor Darshan has tendered an apology on behalf of his fans.