Drishya 2 Will Have Same Cast in Kannada

The movie "Drishya", was released about 7 years ago in Kannada with Sandalwood actor Ravichandran in the lead role. Kannada fans were longing to see the Kannada version of its sequel "Drishyam 2" which was recently released in Kerala in Malayalam.

The first part which had Ravichandran, Navya Nair, and Achyuth Kumar in pivotal roles, had become a hit in Sandalwood. This was the remake of Malayalam movie "Drishyam". Now, it is officially confirmed that the sequel to his movie which is titled "Drishya 2" will be produced in Kannada.

Ravichandran will be seen again as Rajendra Ponnappa. The Malayalam sequel "Drishyam 2" was recently produced and released via OTT. This was again a hit in Malayalam. The remake of "Drishyam 2" in Kannada will be directed again by P Vasu who had earlier directed "Drishya" in the year 2014.

It is said that the same star cast will continue in this sequel also with some additional characters. The movie will be produced by E4 Entertainment company. The Telugu version of this movie is already being remade and directed by Jithu Joseph, who directed the Malayalam movie.

The movie is likely to be remade in Hindi and Tamil also. The first part of this movie which was made in Malayalam was remade in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Sinhalese, and Chinese Languages which is a record in itself. The investigation of the murder case continues further in this movie. The skills of Rajendra Ponnappa in protecting his family will be seen in the sequel. It remains to be seen how Ravichandran will maintain the same tempo in portraying his character in the sequel.