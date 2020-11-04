Fan Leaves Crores To KGF Actor, What Happened Next?

Most of the fans of celebrity Cinema stars consider their favourite actors as Gods who have descended from the heavens to entertain them. While some go to the extent of building temples for them, some even conduct rituals and fast when their idols get into problems or face health issues.

On the other hand, actors also consider their followers as their gods for their survival depends on their popularity which comes due to the love of their fans towards them. A classic example to prove this is we hear that a fan who passed away recently has left all her assets worth about Rs 76 crores to the famous Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt.













62 year old Nidhi Tripati from Bombay died on January 18, in 2009 due to ill health after writing a will in which she had made Sanjay Dutt as her nominee for her properties of worth about 76 crores.

The whole of film fraternity has been awestruck by this news! But Sanjay Dutt who was spellbound after hearing this news from the police, wrote a letter to Bank of Baroda requesting them to return all those properties to Nidhi' s family.

But Nidhi Tripati's family were not aware about these properties. However, Sanjay Dutt has exercised his modesty by transferring all the properties to Nidhi's family. It is known that the actor is currently working in KGF Chapter which marks his kannada debut.

The actor had taken a break for some months after he was hospitalised due to cancer. Now the actor is back on the sets after he came out of the clutches of the deadly disease.