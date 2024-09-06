First Glimpse of Ganesh-Ramesh Combo's 'Yours Sincerely Raam' Unveiled

Bengaluru: Kannada cinema’s beloved stars, Ramesh Aravind and Golden Star Ganesh, have officially started their much-anticipated collaboration in the film Yours Sincerely Raam. On the auspicious occasion of the Gowri festival, the film’s Muhurta was held at Srinivasa Theatre in Gowdanapalya, Bengaluru. The ceremony, filled with excitement, saw actress and presenter Janavi Rayala clapping for the first shot, while the camera was inaugurated by director Vikhyath’s wife, Swathi Vikhyath.

The film, which unites Ramesh Aravind and Ganesh for the first time, has been titled Yours Sincerely Raam, a title that resonates with class and emotional depth. The first look teaser, unveiled during the event, has already impressed audiences, offering a glimpse into what promises to be an emotional roller coaster.

Speaking at the event, Ramesh Aravind expressed his happiness over finally collaborating with Vikhyath AR, recalling how their journey began almost a decade ago. “I was introduced to Vikhyath nine years ago when he came to narrate the story of Pushpaka Vimana,” Ramesh shared. “Ever since, I’ve watched him grow, and I’ve admired his artistic sensibility. There’s a delicate emotional quality in the posters and teasers of the films he has produced, and it’s wonderful to see him finally direct."

Vikhyath, who has supported films like Pushpaka Vimana and Monsoon Raaga as a producer, is now stepping into the role of director with Yours Sincerely Raam. Ramesh continued, “This is your first journey as a director, Vikhyath, and there’s so much joy in both Ganesh and me coming together for this. The Ganesh-Ramesh combo will bring as much joy to you as it has to us.” His words reflect the deep camaraderie and excitement surrounding the project, a rare collaboration between two of Sandalwood’s most beloved actors.



Golden Star Ganesh also shared his thoughts on the film, revealing how special it was to begin such a meaningful project on the day of the Gowri festival. “On the day of the Gowri festival, we are launching Yours Sincerely Raam,” Ganesh said. “This film has a beautiful story that will take you into a different world, focusing on the emotional relationship between the characters."

Ganesh further praised the film’s screenplay, which he described as deeply immersive. “Every scene and screenplay will be an experience. I’m thrilled to be working with Ramesh Sir, an amazing actor and technician,” Ganesh remarked, adding that the opportunity to work alongside Ramesh Aravind brought him immense joy. He also commended Vikhyath’s directorial debut, calling him a "passionate director" and wishing him success for the film’s journey ahead.

With 'Yours Sincerely Raam', Vikhyath AR is finally realizing his decade-long dream of becoming a director, having supported and produced several successful projects along the way. His film is being grandly produced under the banner of The Rayala Studios by Satya Rayala.

The film boasts a talented crew, with cinematography by Naveen Kumar, editing by Harish Komme, and music composed by J. Anoop Seelin. The audio rights have already been secured by Anand Audio at a record price. While the lead actress and other key cast members will be revealed soon, the first look of 'Yours Sincerely Raam' has already generated significant buzz.

With such an exciting team behind it, 'Yours Sincerely Raam' is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated films in Sandalwood. Fans are eagerly awaiting the emotional journey that the Ganesh-Ramesh combo, under Vikhyath’s direction, is sure to bring to the big screen.