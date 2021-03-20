Hari Priya To Play Female Lead In Uppi-Shashank Movie

Actress Rukmini Vasanth who was paired with Upendra for a movie in combination with director Shashank has walked out of this project due to call sheet problem. The actress, who is currently busy working in the movie "Saptha Saagaradaache.." has paved the way for the entry of another actress Hari Priya to work with Real star Upendra.

Really speaking, the Shashank directorial was supposed go to sets last year but owing to Coronavirus the shooting had got postponed. Currently, Upendra is busy working for the movie "Kabza". His movie with Shashank is expected to take off in the month of April. This is the first ever movie that Hari Priya is doing with real star Upendra.

Earlier, these two were seen in an advertisement. Post Coronavirus lockdown, Hari Priya resumed work with the shooting of the movie "Petromax" directed by Vijay Prasad. Neenaasam Satish is the lead actor in this movie. Hari Priya teamed up with Vijay Prasad again for "Petromax" after her combination with director in the movie "Neer Dose".

However, the title of her movie with Upendra is yet to be announced. We hear that the title and first look of this movie will be released on Kannada New Year Ugadi festival. It is also said that Upendra will be seen in a never before seen avatar in terms of look and character in the movie.

The movie will be entirely a family drama with Devaraj, Rangayana Raghu, Achyuth Kumar, Balaji Manohar, and other famous artists in the star cast.