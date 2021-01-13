HD Kumaraswamy Finally Breaks Silence On Actress Radhika

Sandalwood actress and Producer Radhika Kumaraswamy is being questioned by the CCB in connection with conman Yuvaraj's case. The actress who doesn't appear in public other than in matters of cinema, has been in the news now-a-days.

Now, former Karnataka Chief Minister and Radhika's husband Kumaraswamy has broken his silence regarding this scam. Kumaraswamy had visited Neralekere village in Mandya district Shriranga Patna taluk on Sunday. When media people asked him about CCB notice to his wife Radhika Kumaraswamy, the ex CM is believed to have bluntly said that he doesn't know who is Radhika!. "Who is that Radhika.... I do not know who is she.... Why should I bother about people who I don't know about. Do not ask me about persons whom I don't know," Kumara Swamy is believed to have said this before leaving the place much to the shock of everyone. During the investigation, a few details about Radhika's property had come to light. It appears that she has many houses across the state. In Vitla's Salethur, near Mangalore the actor has one acre garden with a farm house. This is her native place. Her family has about three crore worth property in this place. She has a house in Mangalore also by name 'Devasya". The house that she has got at Yeyyadi is worth about 60-70 lakhs. She had purchased this house to be near the hospital during her pregnancy.

She has a farm house at Amtur near Kalladka by name 'Nandana Vana' which is worth three crores. She has a multicrore house at Sanjay Nagar in Bangalore the exact value of which is not known.

The actress has so far produced three movies by name 'Lucky" "Sweety' and 'Bhaira Devi' under her banner Shamika Enterprises. We also hear that she owns a few complexes in Bangalore. She also holds the shares of many reputed companies. As per latest reports, she had received about 75 lakhs from Yuvraj Swamy which has no agreement of any kind.

About 15 lakhs had been transferred from Yuvaraj's account and she has said that she doesn't know from where 60 lakhs had come!